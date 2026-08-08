Central African Republic investigates Swiss geologist murder

Central African Republic: investigation into the murder of a geologist from Ticino Keystone-SDA

A judicial investigation has been launched in the Central African Republic into the murder of a geologist from Ticino and a soldier, who were abducted and murdered.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Repubblica Centrafricana: indagine per omicidio geologo ticinese Original Read more: Repubblica Centrafricana: indagine per omicidio geologo ticinese

The pair were killed between July 31 and August 1 to the north of the country’s capital, Bangui.

The investigation was announced by the Central African judiciary in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to the statement from the Court of First Instance in Damara (south-west), on July 31 at around 5pm, a number of unidentified armed men abducted two people from a mining site in the village of Gbango-Carrière, some 50 kilometres from Bangui, along the road leading to Damara.

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The Swiss geologist was working for a company from the United Arab Emirates and the soldier was a member of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) responsible for security.

The double murder has prompted a reaction at the highest levels of government. President Faustin-Archange Touadéra received a Swiss delegation on Tuesday.

When contacted earlier this week, the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed the death of a Swiss citizen, stating that, together with the Swiss embassy in Yaoundé (Cameroon), it would remain in contact with the relevant authorities to coordinate assistance measures within the framework of consular protection.

Locarno victim

It subsequently emerged that the murdered geologist was a 46-year-old man from Locarno, who worked as an exploration and research expert in the mining sector and was based primarily in Johannesburg, South Africa.

For several years, he had been working with major multinational companies in various parts of the world, starting in 2003 in Brazil – where he met his wife, with whom he had two daughters – and subsequently in Africa.

The attack on the mining site took place against a backdrop in which the Central African authorities are seeking to attract greater foreign investment, particularly in the mining sector, which is considered strategic for the country’s economic development.

The Central African Republic’s rich mineral resources (uranium, lithium, diamonds, timber and gold) are being exploited by numerous companies, particularly from the United States, China, Russia, Rwanda, Canada and France.

Reputational risk

Speaking to AFP, the minister for major works, Pascal Koyagbele, expressed concern that this incident could “tarnish the country’s image”.

“The contract between the Central African government and the United Arab Emirates-based company ADMOG has not been terminated. Once the investigations are complete, operations will resume,” he said.

According to him, the authorities have stepped up security measures around Damara, the head of state’s hometown, as well as around the residences and mining sites of the Emirati operators.

“It is regrettable that this incident has occurred at a time when the Central African Republic is developing its partnerships with the United Arab Emirates,” the minister added, expressing concern over “the repercussions this incident could have on investors’ perception of the security situation”.

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More Foreign Affairs Swiss national killed in attack in Central African Republic This content was published on Swiss authorities confirm a Swiss mineral prospector and his army escort were killed outside Bangui. Read more: Swiss national killed in attack in Central African Republic

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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