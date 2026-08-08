Bail conditions extended for Crans-Montana bar owners

Court extends measures against the Moretti couple Keystone-SDA

The owners of a Swiss bar at the centre of a deadly fire disaster must continue to report daily to police and have their movements restricted.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gericht verlängert Massnahmen gegen Ehepaar Moretti Original Read more: Gericht verlängert Massnahmen gegen Ehepaar Moretti

Jacques and Jessica Moretti, who own the Le Constellation bar that went up in flames on New Year’s Eve, have asked for their bail conditions to be eased, according to media reports.

The court of pre-trial detention in canton Valais has extended exisiting measures for a further 90 days, until October 9. This was confirmed by the Valais public prosecutor’s office to Keystone-SDA.

Conditions include a ban on leaving Switzerland and the obligation to report to a police station every day.

But the Moretti couple have asked asked to report daily to police via video call. Prosecutors confirmed a report to this effect by the Italian news agency Ansa.

According to Ansa, the presiding judge is prepared to adjust the measure. However, he first wishes to assess the feasibility and effectiveness of such a monitoring arrangement. The cantonal police could video-call the couple at any time to verify their presence. The public prosecutor’s office has not issued a comment.

Such alternative measures may be ordered to reduce the risk of absconding, tampering with evidence or reoffending, whilst upholding the principle of proportionality.

The Morettis were already required to hand over their identity documents in January. They were also required to post bail of around CHF200,000.

In the New Year’s Eve fire, 41 people -mostly young adults -lost their lives and 115 others were injured, some seriously.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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