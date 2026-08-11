Raphael Hefti to be awarded 2026 Paul Boesch Art Prize
Raphael Hefti has won this year’s Paul Boesch Art Prize, which will be awarded at the Kunstmuseum Bern on August 25. Hefti is a visual artist whose works express a highly distinctive aesthetic language, according to the museum.
It said Hefti, born in Biel/Bienne in 1978, was one of the most prominent Swiss artists of his generation. After completing an apprenticeship as an electronics technician, Hefti studied at the Ecole cantonale d’art (ECAL) in Lausanne and at the Slade School of Fine Art in London.
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His work centres on an exploration of industrial materials and manufacturing processes. In Hefti’s works, the boundaries between art, craft and industry are re-examined, the museum said on Tuesday.
Since 2016, the Paul Boesch Art Prize has been awarded annually to Swiss artists working in the field of visual arts. The foundation was established in 2014 on the initiative of Liselotte Boesch, the daughter of the artist Paul Boesch.
The prize is worth CHF50,000 ($62,000). It also involves the purchase of a work, which will be added to the collection of the Kunstmuseum Bern.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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