Swiss central bank leaves key interest rate at 0%
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has once again left its key interest rate at zero per cent. The central bank said it is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the franc.
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The SNB announced on Thursday, as part of its quarterly monetary policy assessment, that its readiness to intervene in the foreign exchange market remains high. The SNB has been referring to an “increased readiness” since last March.
Prior to that, it had consistently stated that the SNB would be active in the foreign exchange market if necessary.
Due to the rise in energy prices, the SNB’s conditional inflation forecast for the coming quarters is slightly higher than in March. However, the central bank emphasised that medium-term inflationary pressures have hardly changed since the last assessment.
The SNB’s growth forecast for the Swiss economy remains unchanged at around 1% for the current year and around 1.5% for 2027.
The SNB’s decision to hold interest rates steady once again comes as no surprise. Economists surveyed by the AWP news agency had unanimously anticipated this decision in the run-up to the announcement.
Translated from German by AI/mga
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