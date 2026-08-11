Canton Vaud and city of Geneva reactivate heatwave plan

The canton of Vaud and the city of Geneva are reactivating their heatwave plan Keystone-SDA

Owing to the return of a heatwave, the Swiss city of Geneva and canton Vaud reactivated their heatwave plan on Monday. The heatwave is expected to peak between Thursday and Saturday. It is more important than ever to remain vigilant, they said.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Vaud et la ville de Genève réactivent leur plan canicule Original Read more: Vaud et la ville de Genève réactivent leur plan canicule

After a few days of respite, another spell of hot weather is set to continue until next weekend. The Lake Geneva region is already experiencing a level 3 heatwave, and a rise to level 4 cannot be ruled out over the coming days, the authorities noted. This spell of hot weather is expected to end between Sunday and Monday.

The recurrence of heatwaves should not lead people to underestimate their effects on health, they said. Particular attention must be paid to the elderly, the young, people with chronic illnesses, those who are dependent on others or living in isolation, and those who are particularly vulnerable to the heat.

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Precautionary measures remain essential, they said: drink water regularly, eat enough, keep cool, keep your home as cool as possible, and carry out physical activity during the coolest hours of the day. In the event of heavy sweating, digestive problems or signs of dehydration, a drink containing electrolytes may be helpful; if in doubt, it is advisable to seek advice from a healthcare professional.

In the city of Geneva, people aged 65 and over can benefit from personalised support, including a daily phone call. People can register by calling the freephone number 0800 22 55 11.

To cool off, older people living within the municipality can also enjoy free entry in the mornings to the Vernets and Varembé swimming pools and, in the afternoons, to the Scala, Nord-Sud and City cinemas. During the first three activations of the heatwave plan, 7,432 people visited the cinemas and 1,144 visited the municipal swimming pools, according to the City of Geneva.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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