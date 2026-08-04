Black Alpine Pig recognised as native breed in Switzerland
The Black Alpine pig has been saved: the Swiss Federal Office for Agriculture has officially recognised the breed, which was on the verge of extinction. This makes it the only surviving ancient breed of pig in Switzerland.
This recognition is likely to enable the breed to access support measures, the Patrimont breeding organisation said on Tuesday.
According to the press release, the recognition is the result of breeding efforts that were resumed in 2013 after the breed had been considered almost extinct.
The last animals were recorded around 1980 in the areas around the Lukmanier and Splügen Passes. Animals from three remaining bloodlines were used to re-establish the breed.
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Today, there are 25 breeding farms and 12 fattening farms in Switzerland. The breed is also on display in exhibition enclosures at Ballenberg, Goldau Wildlife Park and Zoolino Zurich.
The animals are adapted to life in mountainous regions. They have a shorter torso, longer legs and, thanks to their dark colouring, are not at risk of sunburn. The pigs are therefore only supplied to farms in mountainous areas.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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