Zero interest rates drive up Swiss property prices

Zero interest rates are driving up Swiss property prices Keystone-SDA

The ongoing zero interest rate policy continues to boost the Swiss property market, with residential prices rising further in the first half of 2026.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nullzinsen treiben Schweizer Immobilienpreise Original Read more: Nullzinsen treiben Schweizer Immobilienpreise

Detached houses, in particular, saw a significant increase in price.

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Prices for flats rose by an average of 2.4% compared with the end of 2025, whilst those for detached houses rose by as much as 3.7%. This is according to an analysis by Moneypark and PriceHubble. The rise in prices accelerated significantly, particularly in the second quarter.

Year-on-year, detached houses across Switzerland rose in price by 6.9% and flats by 5.9%.

Regionally, there was a marked difference, particularly for houses: in German-speaking Switzerland, prices rose by 8.2% over the course of the year, whilst in French-speaking Switzerland they rose by 3.4%. For flats, the increases were 6% and 5.5%.,km respectively.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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