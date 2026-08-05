Zero interest rates drive up Swiss property prices
The ongoing zero interest rate policy continues to boost the Swiss property market, with residential prices rising further in the first half of 2026.
Detached houses, in particular, saw a significant increase in price.
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Prices for flats rose by an average of 2.4% compared with the end of 2025, whilst those for detached houses rose by as much as 3.7%. This is according to an analysis by Moneypark and PriceHubble. The rise in prices accelerated significantly, particularly in the second quarter.
Year-on-year, detached houses across Switzerland rose in price by 6.9% and flats by 5.9%.
Regionally, there was a marked difference, particularly for houses: in German-speaking Switzerland, prices rose by 8.2% over the course of the year, whilst in French-speaking Switzerland they rose by 3.4%. For flats, the increases were 6% and 5.5%.,km respectively.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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