September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland

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Votes
Six takeaways from the rejection of the neutrality initiative
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The bid to enshrine a stricter form of neutrality in the constitution failed due to doubts about the motives of those behind the proposal.
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Votes
Switzerland rejects the neutrality initiative: reactions from both sides
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On Sunday, Swissinfo journalists visited both sides of the campaign on the initiative to enshrine a strict definition of neutrality in the constitution.
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Information wars
Swiss democracy in the crosshairs of Russian propaganda
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The vote on the neutrality initiative saw open interference by Russia – as well as covert operations, Swiss authorities say.
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Votes
‘Russia’s attempt to exert influence did not go down well’
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Urs Bieri from the gfs.bern research group explains what can – and cannot – be gleaned from the September 27 Swiss votes.
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Swiss democracy
Swiss neutrality and food security initiatives suffer hefty defeat
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On Sunday, both proposals were rejected by majorities of over 70%.
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Swiss Politics
Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide
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On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country’s constitution.
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Votes
The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?
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The initiative wants the Swiss government to promote the production and consumption of plant-based foods.
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View the discussion
How neutral should Switzerland actually be?
For some it isn’t neutral enough, for others it’s too much so. What do you think – how should Switzerland shape its neutrality today?
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To what extent should the state intervene in the food that ends up on our plates?
Is the food security initiative Swiss voters will decide on in September a step towards sustainable farming or a “vegan diktat”?
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.