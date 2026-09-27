September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland

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Read more: Six takeaways from the rejection of the neutrality initiative

This content was published on The bid to enshrine a stricter form of neutrality in the constitution failed due to doubts about the motives of those behind the proposal.

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Read more: Switzerland rejects the neutrality initiative: reactions from both sides

This content was published on On Sunday, Swissinfo journalists visited both sides of the campaign on the initiative to enshrine a strict definition of neutrality in the constitution.

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Read more: Swiss democracy in the crosshairs of Russian propaganda

This content was published on The vote on the neutrality initiative saw open interference by Russia – as well as covert operations, Swiss authorities say.

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Read more: ‘Russia’s attempt to exert influence did not go down well’

This content was published on Urs Bieri from the gfs.bern research group explains what can – and cannot – be gleaned from the September 27 Swiss votes.

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This content was published on On Sunday, both proposals were rejected by majorities of over 70%.

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Swiss Politics

Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide

This content was published on On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country’s constitution.

Read more: Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide