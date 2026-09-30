Nespresso is phasing out its compostable coffee capsules

Nespresso is phasing out its compostable paper capsules Keystone-SDA

Nespresso is discontinuing its range of compostable paper capsules, which was introduced just a few years ago.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Italiano it Nespresso dice addio alle capsule compostabili di carta Original Read more: Nespresso dice addio alle capsule compostabili di carta

Русский ru Nespresso отказывается от компостируемых бумажных капсул Read more: Nespresso отказывается от компостируемых бумажных капсул

A spokesperson for the Nestlé subsidiary confirmed press reports when contacted by the AWP news agency. The paper capsules had been launched as a pilot project to offer customers an additional choice. However, feedback highlighted issues relating to their limited shelf life and the overall “product experience”, the company says. Nespresso therefore states that it is now more convinced than ever that aluminium is the best choice for preserving the coffee’s flavour and aroma.

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In Switzerland, the paper capsules have not yet completely disappeared. They are expected to remain available in some Nespresso boutiques for around a month, depending on when stocks run out. The product had been tested in 14 European markets.

The compostable capsules with 82% paper packaging were launched in 2023, following three years of development. Once the pack of capsules had been opened, Nespresso recommended using them within four weeks. According to the company, the aluminium wrappers, on the other hand, protect the coffee from light, air and moisture for up to a year.

Nespresso does not, however, view this decision as a step backwards in terms of sustainability. According to a life-cycle analysis commissioned by the group, the carbon footprint is virtually identical: for a small cup of espresso, it is 79 grams of CO₂ equivalent with the paper capsule and 81 grams with the aluminium one.

The company now intends to focus more on aluminium recycling, aiming to dispose of the capsules increasingly via standard recycling schemes. In France, 80% of the population can already recycle Nespresso capsules via standard recycling schemes; in Switzerland, the recycling rate stands at 73% and the aim is to increase this further.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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