Swiss cows affected by mystery disease

Sick cows are a concern for the government and dairy farmers Keystone-SDA

A mysterious disease is spreading amongst Swiss dairy cows. The Swiss government is monitoring the situation.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kranke Kühe beschäftigen Bund und Milchproduzenten Original Read more: Kranke Kühe beschäftigen Bund und Milchproduzenten

“The cause has not yet been identified,” the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) said on Friday.

According to the FSVO, various livestock farmers are reporting symptoms in dairy cows like fever and diarrhoea, often accompanied by a significant drop in milk yield. The agency confirmed reports in specialist media such like the Schweizer Bauer and the Bauernzeitung.

According to the FSVO, non-specific symptoms such as fever or diarrhoea could indicate a highly contagious animal disease.

No risk from consuming milk

However, according to the FSVO, there is currently no evidence of a risk to consumers from drinking milk or eating meat. The Swiss Milk Producers’ Association nevertheless assesses the overall situation as serious.

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“The situation is critical,” the association stated in response to an enquiry. “Low milk prices, drought, heat stress, sick animals and a shortage of feed are all converging. This combination is pushing numerous farms to their limits and jeopardising their economic survival.”

The health and economic consequences are affecting farms to varying degrees depending on the region: whilst some areas are barely affected, other farms are reporting drops in milk production of up to just under 10%.

Under these circumstances, farm closures are “a realistic risk”. Although the milk supply is not under immediate threat, nationwide production in Switzerland is under pressure in the medium to long term.

Investigation exploring all avenues

The government is currently investigating various avenues. Experts are examining both metabolic and infectious causes. Veterinarians, Cattle Health Switzerland, veterinary universities, laboratories and the veterinary authorities are all involved in the analyses. However, no specific pathogen has yet been identified.

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The FSVO pointed out that symptoms such as fever or diarrhoea could also indicate a highly contagious animal disease. Livestock farmers should consult a vet immediately if they notice any abnormalities. According to the authority, a direct link to the current heatwave has not yet been scientifically proven – however, high temperatures place a considerable strain on high-yielding cows and make them more susceptible to disease.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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