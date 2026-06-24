Study finds AI impacts entry-level jobs in Switzerland

AI is transforming the Swiss labour market – entry-level jobs under pressure Keystone-SDA

Artificial intelligence is bringing about significant changes to the Swiss labour market. According to a study, it is young people starting their careers in digital, knowledge-based and office-based roles who are feeling the greatest impact of this change.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de KI verändert Schweizer Arbeitsmarkt – Einsteigerjobs unter Druck Original Read more: KI verändert Schweizer Arbeitsmarkt – Einsteigerjobs unter Druck

The proportion of job advertisements for career starters in 2025 was just under a third below the average for the “pre-AI phase” – years 2019 to 2022, as shown by the AI Report 2026 published on Wednesday by the Jobs.ch portal. The decline is particularly pronounced in so-called AI-exposed roles, as the study reveals.

This refers to occupations whose tasks can be particularly well supported by AI tools or partially automated. These include roles in administration, human resources, banking, finance, marketing, procurement, sales, as well as IT and telecommunications.

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More Swiss AI Record number of AI jobs in Switzerland This content was published on Demand for AI skills has risen significantly in Switzerland. Read more: Record number of AI jobs in Switzerland

In these sectors, the proportion of junior roles fell by 16% compared with the pre-AI phase. At the same time, the proportion of senior roles rose by 26%. The study interprets this as an indication that companies are placing greater emphasis on experience for simpler tasks, or that certain tasks are increasingly being supported by AI tools.

The Jobs.ch AI Report 2026 is based on 7.3 million job advertisements from the platforms Jobs.ch, Jobup.ch and JobScout24.ch between 2019 and 2025. The analysis was supplemented by surveys of employees and Swiss companies. The study examined 18 occupational categories and 19 regions.

Translated from German, sub-edited by jdp

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