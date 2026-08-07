Swiss army completes firefighting mission in Corsica

Swiss Army completes fire-fighting operation in Corsica Keystone-SDA

The 22 members of the Swiss armed forces, who had been fighting the forest fires in Corsica using three Super Puma helicopters, returned to Switzerland on Friday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Armee schliesst Löscheinsatz auf Korsika ab Original Read more: Schweizer Armee schliesst Löscheinsatz auf Korsika ab

Since July 28, they had dropped 452 tonnes of water to extinguish the fires.

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In a statement, the army gave a positive assessment of the 11-day operation. The team had supported the French authorities, at their request, particularly in terrain that was difficult to access, and had made an important contribution to fighting the forest fires.

The cooperation had worked “excellently”.

“The operation was particularly demanding due to the high temperatures, the intense heat and the challenging topographical conditions on the ground,” the army added. A great deal of valuable experience had been gained for future similar operations.

Earlier this week, the army extended its mission in Corsica by four days due to the continuing need for support.

Swiss assistance was also provided during fire-fighting operations on the French Atlantic coast. There, specialists from the Geneva Fire and Rescue Service supported the fire-fighting efforts of the local authorities.

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More Foreign Affairs Swiss Army helps fight fires in Corsica This content was published on Three Swiss Army helicopters are on their way to fight forest fires on the French island of Corsica. Read more: Swiss Army helps fight fires in Corsica

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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