‘Lex Netflix’ generates millions more in investment for Swiss film production
Investment in Swiss film production rose by 25% in 2025 thanks to the implementation of an obligation under the Film Act, dubbed Lex Netflix. Streaming platforms and television broadcasters allocated CHF19.9 million ($24.5 million) to domestic productions and support measures.
This increase forms part of the investment obligation that has been in force since January 1, 2024, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC) said on Thursday. The companies that come under this obligation must allocate at least 4% of their annual gross revenue generated in Switzerland to domestic film production.
In total, 22 companies were subject to this obligation in 2025. They generated combined revenues of CHF817 million, up 9% year-on-year. This figure corresponds to an investment obligation of CHF32.7 million. The amount actually invested, however, totalled CHF19.9 million.
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Under the Film Act, foreign streaming services such as Netflix, Disney and Amazon, as well as German or French television broadcasters with Swiss advertising slots, must use a portion of the revenue they have generated in Switzerland to support the local film industry. The companies invest directly; in other words, the funds do not pass through the federal film funding scheme.
Translated from French/reviewed by an English Department journalist
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