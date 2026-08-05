Glencore Profit Jumps on Trading Boom and Record Copper

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(Bloomberg) — Glencore Plc reported a steep jump in profits after a surge in the price of its most important commodities and its trading unit had one of its best ever periods as the Iran war sent energy prices soaring.

The company reported first-half core earnings of $10.1 billion, 86% higher than the previous year. Glencore said it’s returning an additional $1.5 billion to shareholders, including a top up distribution of $1 billion and a $500 million buyback.

Commodity-trading houses are reaping windfall profits as the conflict in the Middle East creates dislocations across energy markets. That’s also been a boon for coal, one of Glencore’s biggest earners, while copper hit a record in the period after being buoyed by everything from the artificial-intelligence boom to trade tariffs.

The company also said it would apply for a secondary listing in Australia.

The results — and decision to pursue an Australian listing — come six months after talks between Rio Tinto Group and Glencore failed, ending for now a deal that would have created the world’s biggest miner. The negotiations collapsed after the two sides could not find common ground on how big a premium Rio should pay.

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