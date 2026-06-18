SNB Keeps Up War Footing on Franc But Evolves Wording on Threat

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(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank warned investors that a Middle East peace deal hasn’t altered its state of readiness to sell the franc if such a stance is required.

Policymakers led by President Martin Schlegel kept the interest rate at zero and restated their willingness to intervene in the currency. They added a proviso about doing so “if necessary,” evolving wording used repeatedly by officials since the Iran war broke out.

The decision suggests officials remain fearful of renewed pressure on the franc but are adapting to changed circumstances. The currency is now weaker than before the outbreak of the conflict, and a peace agreement signed this week might further deter haven flows. The Swiss franc fell as much as 0.3% to 0.9222 per euro, before paring losses.

“If necessary, we have an increased willingness to intervene in the foreign-exchange market,” Schlegel told reporters in Bern. “We thereby counter a rapid and excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, which would jeopardize price stability in Switzerland.”

By preserving their formal stance on interventions, officials retain the flexibility to act in case of flare-ups in hostilities, though it isn’t clear if the tweaked wording amounts to a form of de-escalation.

Questioned repeatedly, the president wouldn’t be drawn much on the matter beyond acknowledging that the currency backdrop has shifted.

“Our practice is simply that we talk very little about the concrete implementations of foreign-exchange market intervention in public, because we want to maximize effectiveness there,” Schlegel said, before then later adding that “monetary conditions are looser than they were in March — that’s because the exchange rate has weakened.”

Whether the SNB has actually followed through on the intervention threat it first issued in March will only be known when first-quarter data are published on June 30. Schlegel pointed to the transparency provided by such publications.

The currency challenge faced by Swiss officials showcases their fairly unique situation. Unlike their neighbors in the euro zone, where policymakers raised rates last week, they are confronting only benign price growth that is contained by the strength of the franc.

“The SNB believes the fight against disinflation is far from over,” said Arthur Jurus, an economist at Oddo BHF. “The central bank’s main concern remains the Swiss franc.”

On the eve of the announcement, the US Federal Reserve held rates steady in a decision that showed officials getting closer to an increase. Norway’s central bank also stayed unchanged on Thursday, while signaling another hike later this year.

In Switzerland, inflation has accelerated to 0.6%, still well within the 0-2% range targeted by the SNB. That could creep up in the second half of 2026 because of the effect of the calculation from a year earlier, though Schlegel suggested that there’s plenty of room there.

“Everything between zero and 2% is fine,” he said. “We do not have a preference for a range inside the range.”

The central bank raised its inflation forecasts slightly to 0.6% this year, up from 0.5%. Next year, consumer-price growth is now seen at 0.6% and in 2028 at 0.7%.

“Inflation is likely to increase further slightly in the coming quarters, before declining again,” Schlegel said. “There has been hardly any change in medium-term inflationary pressure.”

With higher energy costs the main reason for the recent pickup of inflation after almost a year of levels around or below zero, policymakers have consistently said that medium-term price pressures are essentially unchanged.

The central bank predicts expansion to come in at around 1% this year and 1.5% next, the same outlook as before. Schlegel highlighted that “uncertainty about inflation and economic development is still high,” adding that SNB policy remains “expansionary.”

Given that backdrop, economists don’t expect a change in rates any time soon. Inflation pressure or a desire to avoid damage to the financial system from zero borrowing costs would be one motivation to hike. Meanwhile further flows into the franc could revive the case for the extreme option of going negative to tax investors holding the currency.

Further ahead, Switzerland faces political unease over relations with its neighbors, in what could one day become a threat to the economy.

A potential danger there was dodged last weekend when voters narrowly rejected a proposal to cap the population at 10 million. Immigration remains a fault line that will also feature as the debate over ties with the neighboring European Union intensifies before a referendum on new bilateral accords within the next couple of years.

–With assistance from Phil Serafino, James Regan, Vassilis Karamanis, Joel Rinneby, Kristian Siedenburg, Harumi Ichikura, Alexander Weber, Nick Heubeck and Sonja Wind.

(Updates with Schlegel throughout)

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