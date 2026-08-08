The week in Switzerland
Dear Swiss Abroad,
As the heat persists, it is telling a different story from that of summer. In Ticino, it has revived a centuries-old procession to pray for rain, contributed to the resurgence of a disease once thought to be under control, and driven ever more Swiss people to the rivers. These are all facets of the same phenomenon that is gradually transforming daily life across the country.
Long considered firmly entrenched at the helm of FIFA, world football’s Zurich-based governing body, Gianni Infantino is going through one of the most delicate periods of his presidency. The Valais native has been at the centre of a controversy since the collapse of a contentious plan to open part of FIFA’s commercial activities to private investors.
Since then, criticism has continued to mount. Detractors accuse Infantino of running the organisation in an overly centralised and opaque manner. This week, former Portuguese Ballon d’Or winner Luís Figo broke his silence, saying the Swiss had become a president “unworthy” of his office. More worrying for the Infantino is that some of the criticism is now coming from figures previously considered close to him.
Faced with the growing controversy, FIFA convened an emergency meeting of its leadership in Morocco. The organisation acknowledged “mistakes” in its handling of the issue but reaffirmed its support for its president.
That show of unity has not dispelled the doubts surrounding Infantino’s authority. New allegations are already targeting the FIFA president. According to The Guardian, he is alleged to have been working behind the scenes on a partnership with the controversial European Super League despite publicly opposing the project. UEFA, European football’s Nyon-based governing body, confirmed on Thursday that it would maintain its boycott of FIFA competitions unless it receives guarantees that plans to open the league to private investment have been abandoned.
As Switzerland experiences another spell of hot weather, a disease that had largely faded from public attention is back in the headlines. In Basel, an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease has resulted in 28 cases and one death.
The Basel outbreak reflects a broader trend. Over the past two decades, the number of cases has steadily increased in Switzerland. Legionnaires’ disease is caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and can be inhaled in the form of fine droplets, particularly from certain technical installations or plumbing systems.
Experts point to several possible reasons for the increase. An ageing population plays a role, as do improvements in diagnosis. However, climate change is also being examined as a contributing factor. Warmer summers encourage bacterial growth and may contribute to the disease’s spread.
The lung disease remains relatively rare, but experts say the risks can be reduced. After a prolonged absence, such as returning from holiday, they recommend letting taps and showers run for several minutes before use. Travellers are also advised to exercise caution when staying in hotels or accommodation that has been unoccupied for several weeks.
While the heat is driving more and more people towards the water, the Swiss continue to practise an activity that often surprises foreign visitors: swimming in rivers. In Bern, Basel and Zurich, it is not uncommon to see people drifting with the current of the Aare, the Rhine or the Limmat, sometimes even on their way home from work.
This special relationship with rivers stems from several factors. Water quality has improved considerably over recent decades, while many towns and cities have redesigned their riverbanks to make swimming easier and safer. Few countries have developed such a strong culture of river swimming in the heart of urban centres.
This Swiss passion is not without risks, however. The Aare is regularly described as the country’s most dangerous river because of the number of accidents recorded there. Every summer, authorities remind people of the dangers posed by strong currents, sudden changes in water temperature and overestimating their swimming ability.
For many Swiss people, however, these warnings are not enough to dampen their enthusiasm. As heatwaves become more frequent, river swimming remains one of Switzerland’s favourite summer traditions and one of its most distinctive.
The current drought is reviving traditions that many thought had disappeared. This week, in Mendrisio, canton Ticino, a procession followed by a mass was organised to pray for rain. The ceremony, which wound through the region’s vineyards at dawn, was revived at the request of farmers facing an increasingly severe water shortage.
The practice is rooted in the tradition of rogation processions, which seek divine protection for crops and harvests. Once widespread across rural Switzerland, they have largely disappeared with urbanisation and the modernisation of agriculture. A few survive, however, notably in Orsières, canton Valais, where parishioners still walk through fields and Alpine pastures each year to bless livestock and crops.
These traditions are no longer limited to agriculture. In Valais, a procession that has been held for centuries has recently been reinterpreted to address another environmental concern: the retreat of the glaciers. Participants now combine prayer with reflection on the effects of climate change.
In an age of climate models and sophisticated technology, these ceremonies are not intended to provide practical solutions to environmental challenges. Their survival nevertheless reminds us that communities have long sought to make collective sense of natural phenomena beyond their control.
The week ahead
Switzerland’s political autumn is slowly taking shape. On Tuesday, opponents of the food security initiative will launch their campaign ahead of the September 27 vote.
On the legal front, the appeal trial of former Raiffeisen chief executive Pierin Vincenz opens on Monday in Zurich. The case shook Switzerland’s financial sector and reignited debate over corporate governance.
On the cultural front, the Locarno Film Festival continues, while the 33rd Street Parade will bring Zurich to life on Saturday. On Sunday, Saignelégier hosts the Marché-Concours, Switzerland’s largest horse festival, ahead of the opening of the Lucerne Festival on Friday, one of Europe’s leading classical music festivals.
Finally, a solar eclipse will be visible on Wednesday. Total over the Iberian Peninsula, it will reach up to 90% coverage in Switzerland. As always, special eclipse glasses are required to observe it safely.
Translated from German, sub-edited by amva
Most Read
Swiss Diaspora
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative