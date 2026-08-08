The week in Switzerland

Long considered firmly entrenched at the helm of FIFA, world football’s Zurich-based governing body, Gianni Infantino is going through one of the most delicate periods of his presidency. The Valais native has been at the centre of a controversy since the collapse of a contentious plan to open part of FIFA’s commercial activities to private investors.

Since then, criticism has continued to mount. Detractors accuse Infantino of running the organisation in an overly centralised and opaque manner. This week, former Portuguese Ballon d’Or winner Luís Figo broke his silence, saying the Swiss had become a president “unworthy” of his office. More worrying for the Infantino is that some of the criticism is now coming from figures previously considered close to him.

Faced with the growing controversy, FIFA convened an emergency meeting of its leadership in Morocco. The organisation acknowledged “mistakes” in its handling of the issue but reaffirmed its support for its president.

That show of unity has not dispelled the doubts surrounding Infantino’s authority. New allegations are already targeting the FIFA president. According to The Guardian, he is alleged to have been working behind the scenes on a partnership with the controversial European Super League despite publicly opposing the project. UEFA, European football’s Nyon-based governing body, confirmed on Thursday that it would maintain its boycott of FIFA competitions unless it receives guarantees that plans to open the league to private investment have been abandoned.