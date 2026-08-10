Alpine Museum in Bern returns saint statue to Valais

Alpine Museum in Bern returns statue of a saint to Baltschieder, Valais Keystone-SDA

On Monday the ALPS Alpine Museum of Switzerland returned a late-Gothic statue of a saint to the municipality of Baltschieder in canton Valais after more than 100 years.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Baltschieder VS erhält Heiligenfigur nach über 100 Jahren zurück Original Read more: Baltschieder VS erhält Heiligenfigur nach über 100 Jahren zurück

The statue was collected from a warehouse in Zollikofen, Bern, on Monday morning and transported by helicopter to the Upper Valais.

The return of the sacred statue will then be celebrated with an official reception at the Baltschieder community centre. In the afternoon, the 15th- or 16th-century statue will be flown to its original location, a chapel in the Baltschieder Valley. There, it will once again be open to the public.

Following the reconstruction of this chapel, the statue had been added to the museum’s collection through the mountaineer and co-founder of the Alpine Museum, Paul Montandon. The ALPS has now complied with the municipality’s request for its return.

The museum describes the return as an example of the changing approach to cultural artefacts from the Alpine regions. While numerous objects used to end up in museums in urban centres, greater consideration is now given to their regional origins.

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More History Looted colonial art: ‘There are no limits to restitution’ This content was published on Swiss museums still hold various artworks looted from the African Kingdom of Benin a century ago. Nigeria is now looking to get them back. Ein neuer Bericht zeigt: Auch Schweizer Museen zeigten jahrzehntelang Raubkunst aus dem afrikanischen Königreich Benin. Nun wird mit Nigeria über deren Zukunft diskutiert. Read more: Looted colonial art: ‘There are no limits to restitution’

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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