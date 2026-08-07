Second Swiss resort suspends summer skiing

Following Zermatt, Saas-Fee has also suspended summer skiing Keystone-SDA

Summer skiing in the Swiss Saas-Fee resort is to be suspended from next week following a similar decision in Zermatt.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Dopo Zermatt, anche Saas-Fee sospende lo sci estivo Original Read more: Dopo Zermatt, anche Saas-Fee sospende lo sci estivo

At the end of July, canton Valais resport Zermatt suspended operations due to melting glaciers.

+ Global consequences of a glacier-free Switzerland

Saastal Bergbahnen will temporarily suspend its summer ski lift operations from August 10, as stated on its website.

Persistently high temperatures have resulted changes to snow and glacier conditions. Slopes and infrastructure can no longer be operated safely, the company explains.

At the end of July, due to the heatwave, Zermatt had also suspended summer skiing on the Valais side of the Matterhorn.

However, some training runs remained accessible to the Swiss-Ski teams.

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More Glaciers & permafrost Summer skiing ‘doomed’ on Swiss Zermatt glacier This content was published on Skiing restricted to national but in very poor conditions. Read more: Summer skiing ‘doomed’ on Swiss Zermatt glacier

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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