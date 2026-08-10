Former top Swiss doctor criticises guidelines for technical tests

Former president of the Association of General Practitioners criticises specialists in the pay dispute Keystone-SDA

Philippe Luchsinger, former president of the Association of General Practitioners, has accused specialists of clinging to a flawed fee schedule for financial gain. Speaking to the Tamedia newspapers, he criticised outdated guidelines for technical health examinations.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Ex-Hausärzte-Präsident kritisiert Spezialärzte im Tarifstreit Original Read more: Ex-Hausärzte-Präsident kritisiert Spezialärzte im Tarifstreit

For such services, it is not the time actually required that is billed, but rather an average duration specified in the tariff, said Luchsinger in the interview published on Monday. These so-called minute rates date back in part to the 1990s and have never been reviewed. As a result, specialists may be billing for more time than is justified.

As an example, Luchsinger cited an ultrasound scan of the heart, for which 55 minutes are specified. According to the American Society of Echocardiography, a complex examination should take 45 minutes and a routine examination 30 minutes.

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‘Solidarity stops at the wallet’

Luchsinger also highlighted the trend in healthcare costs. The total amount billed by specialists has risen from CHF3.7 billion ($6.4 billion) to over CHF7 billion since 2010. By contrast, the figure for primary care has remained stable at CHF3.5 billion per year. No adjustment to the fee schedule has been made to date. “Because solidarity stops at the wallet, even among the medical profession,” said Luchsinger.

The remuneration cap approved by parliament, which is due to come into force next year, could have a drastic impact on certain specialists, he said. General practitioners and paediatricians, on the other hand, would be hardly affected. “It is vital to finally bring the tariffs into line with reality, as we have been calling for for a long time,” said Luchsinger. The bargaining partners are now called upon to find solutions quickly, he said.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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