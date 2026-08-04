German hikers clash with Swiss livestock guard dogs

Two hikers from Germany were involved in an accident on Monday in eastern Switzerland after an encounter with two livestock guard dogs.

A 22-year-old man slid down a slope for around ten metres in Val Sumvitg, Graubünden. According to the cantonal police, he and his 21-year-old companion sustained minor injuries.

The Office for Food Safety and Animal Health is investigating the incident in conjunction with the Graubünden cantonal police, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Rega airlifted the two hikers to the hospital in Ilanz for a check-up, with the assistance of a specialist from the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC). The two men had been walking downhill from Fuorcla da Cavel towards Run Sut.

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Hikers told how to avoid scuffles with cows

This content was published on The common-sense advice, in the form of cartoons, lists various things walkers should and should not do when strolling through open alpine pastures. “Do not scare the animals or look them directly in the eye,” the organisation advises. “Do not wave sticks. Never stroke a calf.” The leaflet appears to be targeted at urban visitors.…

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