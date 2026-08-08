Hundreds of thousands attend Zurich Street Parade

Hundreds of thousands are dancing in Zurich in the heat Keystone-SDA

The 33rd Street Parade has begun in Zurich with hundreds of thousands of people enjoying the festivities in hot and sunny weather.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Hunderttausende tanzen in Zürich in der Hitze Original Read more: Hunderttausende tanzen in Zürich in der Hitze

At 2pm, the first Love Mobiles set off. The parade wound its way round lake Zurich. This year, 30 Love Mobiles are taking part in the parade along the roughly two-kilometre route.

As was the case last year, the parade is taking place in hot, sunny weather. To help revellers cool down, two giant showers have once again been set up along the route.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories