Hundreds of thousands attend Zurich Street Parade
The 33rd Street Parade has begun in Zurich with hundreds of thousands of people enjoying the festivities in hot and sunny weather.
At 2pm, the first Love Mobiles set off. The parade wound its way round lake Zurich. This year, 30 Love Mobiles are taking part in the parade along the roughly two-kilometre route.
As was the case last year, the parade is taking place in hot, sunny weather. To help revellers cool down, two giant showers have once again been set up along the route.
+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.