River Aare in Bern breaks June heat record

The Aare in Bern is warmer than it has ever been in June. Keystone-SDA

On Wednesday, the River Aare in Bern set a new June record, reaching its highest temperature ever recorded for the month.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Aare in Bern so warm wie noch nie im Juni Original Read more: Aare in Bern so warm wie noch nie im Juni

At 1.49pm, official figures put the Aare’s temperature at Marzilibad at 22.80°C — just above the previous June record of 22.79°C, set on June 30, 2025.

The river had already crossed the 20-degree mark on May 30, earlier in the year than at any point since 1975.

The current heatwave is drawing crowds to the Aare. Space is tight at the city’s outdoor pools, especially at the Marzili, where part of the site is closed due to construction.

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More Demographics Floating through the Swiss capital! This content was published on It’s the best way to cool down on a hot, sticky summer’s day, the Bernese say. Grab your swimsuit, walk up along the Aare, find a spot to get in – jump or step in carefully – and let yourself be carried away by its fresh, clean water. Half the town can be seen heading… Read more: Floating through the Swiss capital!

At times, even the river itself is so busy that moving through the water can be difficult.



Over the coming days, the Aare’s all-time temperature record could also be broken. The current high stands at 24.12°C, recorded in Bern on August 4, 2022.

Translated from German, sub-edited by sb

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