Swiss Gotthard road tunnel to close for 12 nights in August

The Gotthard Tunnel will be closed for 12 nights in August Keystone-SDA

The Gotthard road tunnel in southern Switzerland will be closed to traffic for 12 nights between August 10 and 27, 11pm to 5am.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Galleria San Gottardo chiusa per 12 notti in agosto Original Read more: Galleria San Gottardo chiusa per 12 notti in agosto

The closure for maintenance work will only apply at night time from Monday to Thursday, said the Federal Roads Office.

+ The Gotthard Base Tunnel ten years on

The overnight restrictions will not apply on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The works are being carried out for safety reasons and aim to prevent the build-up of stress in the individual elements of the intermediate slab. By making separation cuts, these structural elements will be lightened as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of damage.

The statement adds that stresses in the intermediate slab are continuously monitored via a measurement system.

In 2023, a crack had formed in the intermediate slab near the northern portal and some fragments of concrete had fallen onto the carriageway. This may have been caused by movements in the mountain.

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More Gotthard tunnel safer ten years after inferno This content was published on The date was October 24, 2001, the time 9.39am. Inside the Gotthard tunnel, traffic was running smoothly. Suddenly, one kilometre short of the south entrance, a truck veered out of control. “I tried to avoid it, but it just came right at me,” said Italian truck driver Bruno Saba afterwards. When the crash happened, Saba… Read more: Gotthard tunnel safer ten years after inferno

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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