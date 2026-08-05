Swiss Gotthard road tunnel to close for 12 nights in August
The Gotthard road tunnel in southern Switzerland will be closed to traffic for 12 nights between August 10 and 27, 11pm to 5am.
The closure for maintenance work will only apply at night time from Monday to Thursday, said the Federal Roads Office.
+ The Gotthard Base Tunnel ten years on
The overnight restrictions will not apply on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The works are being carried out for safety reasons and aim to prevent the build-up of stress in the individual elements of the intermediate slab. By making separation cuts, these structural elements will be lightened as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of damage.
The statement adds that stresses in the intermediate slab are continuously monitored via a measurement system.
In 2023, a crack had formed in the intermediate slab near the northern portal and some fragments of concrete had fallen onto the carriageway. This may have been caused by movements in the mountain.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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