Zurich Street Parade sees 30 arrests and 906 medical call-outs
Zurich’s emergency medical service provided 906 treatments at the Swiss city’s annual Street Parade.
Most treatments were for cuts, grazes or alcohol-related issues. Zurich city police also arrested 30 of the 900,000 revellers at the event on Saturday.
The arrests were made on charges including theft, drug trafficking, assault, and breaches of the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act.
As in the past, reports of altercations, assaults and bodily harm increased during the evening and overnight. According to the press release, there have been no reports of anyone sustaining serious injuries.
The city police also seized just over 50 grams of amphetamine, over 40 grams of ketamine, around 20 grams of cocaine and over 100 ecstasy tablets.
Around 900,000 techno fans danced around lake Zurich on Saturday during the 33rd Street Parade. The heat left its mark on this year’s event.
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Hundreds of thousands attend Zurich Street Parade
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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