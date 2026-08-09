Swiss minister calls for action against date rape

Baume-Schneider calls for better protection against knockout drops Keystone-SDA

Swiss interior minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider wants better protection against sexual violence involving date rape drugs.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Baume-Schneider will besseren Schutz vor K.o.-Tropfen Original Read more: Baume-Schneider will besseren Schutz vor K.o.-Tropfen

“We must improve prevention and public information,” Baume-Schneider told the SonntagsBlick newspaper.

The public is largely unaware that drugging victims also takes place in the home, she said. Baume-Schneider expects even more examples to come to light that are similar to two high profile cases in canton Aargau.

+ Women’s protection campaign tackles date rape

The Narcotics Act prohibits giving drugs to people with the aim of rendering them helpless and compliant. “But there is certainly room for improvement,” said Baume-Schneider. Parliamentary motions are aimed at closing loopholes, for example regarding the availability of medicines.

“We need more prevention through education, and we need law enforcement agencies that consistently prosecute these offences,” said Baume-Schneider. Those affected should not hesitate to seek help and go to hospital immediately.

More

More Swiss Politics Switzerland will enforce new definition of rape from July This content was published on The new criminal law on sex offences, with a revised definition of rape (“no means no”), will come into force on July 1. Read more: Switzerland will enforce new definition of rape from July

Women “have shown great courage”

“They are not the problem, the perpetrators are,” said the Swiss interior minister. SonntagsBlick asked her about the case involving the former Swiss people’s Party politician of canton Aargau.

He is alleged to have drugged and sexually abused several women and a minor. This was announced by the Aargau Public Prosecutor’s Office at the end of July. “The two women who went public have shown great courage,” said Baume-Schneider.

Violence against women is a structural problem that occurs throughout society. “Chemical subjugation and rape can happen anywhere – even with Swiss citizens as the perpetrators,” she said, adding that elected officials should display even higher standards of behaviour than others.

In February, the Swiss government announced a national strategy against domestic and gender-based violence. The Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Justice and Police intend to bring together the measures they have taken so far to combat violence within a joint strategy.

The two departments plan to launch the strategy next year, Baume-Schneider said.

More

More Best of SRG content Second date rape case investigated in Swiss canton This content was published on Man accused of perpetrating serious sexual offenses after drugging several women. Read more: Second date rape case investigated in Swiss canton

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories