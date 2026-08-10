Record-breaking heat experienced in Swiss mountains
Switzerland, and much of Europe, continues to swelter in the heatwave. On Sunday in Meiringen, canton Bern, the temperature reached 34.6°C, a record for the town in August.
During the summer of 2003, temperatures reached 34.4°C in this Bernese municipality, situated at an altitude of 600 metres.
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Particularly high temperatures were also recorded in the mountains, and MeteoSwiss extended its heatwave warnings to cover most of the country. On Sunday the mercury reached 17°C on the Säntis (2,502 m), 29°C in Engelberg at 1,013 m, and 27°C in Davos at 1,205 m. These are all daily records.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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